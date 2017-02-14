Wouldn't I Get More Money if I Didn't Hire an Attorney?

(Photo: urfinguss, urfinguss)

FEBRUARY 9TH, 2017 - No lawyer can guarantee the results of any one case — there’s too much uncertainty as to what may happen. However, if you choose an attorney who specializes in your area of concern and who is part of a team that’s known as one of the leading groups within that area of law, you greatly increase your chances of winning your case. As attorneys, the Oxner + Permar team is specially educated and experienced in dealing with workers’ comp cases, which is why we’ve won so many.

There are so many variables in a case, which can make it hard to know whether or not your decision to invest in an attorney was the right one until the case is complete and the results are known. One such variable is timing — such as when you choose to hire an attorney and when you end up being able to return to work. For instance, you might hire an attorney early on in your case. This is generally a good idea because we can help guide you from day one and make sure you are doing everything you can to protect yourself and your right to benefits. However, it could be that you’re feeling back to your old self and ready to return to work within six months. In this case, you’d be getting less mileage out of your attorney’s fee than if your case went on for a long time. Of course, you’d rather be healthy with a small case than the other way around.In many cases, Oxner + Permar is able to negotiate a settlement that is considerably larger than you would have gotten on your own, even after you’ve factored in your attorney’s fee. This is because we’re specialists when it comes to workers’ compensation; we know every facet and nuance of the law. We’re able to leverage that knowledge to make sure you’re fully compensated.

In many respects, the law is complicated. This is why many lawyers specialize. At Oxner + Permar, we set a high standard for ourselves because we care a great deal about understanding your case and how to help you win. We’re probably not the people you want to call when you need to fight a traffic ticket because that’s just not our area. But workers’ comp is our area of expertise.

If you’ve got a workman’s compensation issue and you’re trying to decide what to do, remember that when dealing with any case, knowing the law is critical to getting what you are entitled to. Working with an experienced attorney is safer than going at it alone.

At Oxner + Permar, we are dedicated to using our knowledge and experience to help you get the benefits you deserve.

Copyright 2017 WFMY