Let's Celebrate: It's National Chocolate Candy Day

December 28 is National Chocolate Candy Day.

Santa might've given you chocolate for Christmas, but December 28 is the day you can actually celebrate the delicious treats.

According to History.com, cacao plants were ground into beverages before it was ever made into a solidified candy. Mayan civilizations in 1900 B.C. believed the plants were "mystical" and used the plants to worship leaders.

You can celebrate National Chocolate Candy Day using the hashtag: #NationalChocolateCandyDay.

