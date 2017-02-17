Close Lifeguard's Sand Proposal Is Everything WTSP 4:38 PM. EST February 17, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SARASOTA, Fla. -- A lifeguard popped the question in a unique way when he took his girlfriend for a helicopter ride and she saw his proposal drawn in the sand. (© 2017 WTSP) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Developing Story: Deadly Hit And Run In Greensboro NC Pastor Jailed in Turkey Thousands of NC Bridges in Poor Condition 2WTK: What Makes A Pit Bull A Pit Bull? Duke Energy Wants A Rate Hike Charges For Pit Bull Owner Filed Lowe's Adding 600 Jobs to Call Center Married on Tuesday; deported on Wednesday Does Thunder Mean Snow Falls Within 10 Days? Peek Inside Revolution Mill Remodel More Stories 12-Year-Old Boy Killed In Greensboro Hit-And-Run Feb 17, 2017, 3:46 a.m. Trump Weighs Using National Guard For Immigration… Feb 17, 2017, 10:38 a.m. Random Acts Of Kindness Day In The Triad Feb 17, 2017, 11:42 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs