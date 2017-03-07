WFMY
Close

NC Soldier Surprises Son At Birthday Party

A local soldier surprised his son when he returned home dressed as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle and showed up at his son's birthday.

WCNC , WCNC 6:52 AM. EST March 07, 2017

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A local boy in Mount Holly got the best surprise at his birthday party on Saturday. The boy had all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at his party. The kids, full of excitement, ask where the turtle Leo is.

RELATED: Army Dad Surprises Daughters at Winston-Salem School

Little did they know, Leo was actually the birthday boy's father who had just gotten home from being deployed overseas.

A real hero showed up for this birthday party.

Copyright 2017 WCNC


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories