NC Soldier Surprises Son At Birthday Party

(Photo: Stringini, Mary)

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. -- A local boy in Mount Holly got the best surprise at his birthday party on Saturday. The boy had all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at his party. The kids, full of excitement, ask where the turtle Leo is.

Little did they know, Leo was actually the birthday boy's father who had just gotten home from being deployed overseas.

A real hero showed up for this birthday party.

