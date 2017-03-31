Lottery Ticket Worth $1,000 A Day For Life Sold In Johnston County

Lucky for Life (Photo: Custom)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- One lucky player in North Carolina just won $1,000 a day for life!

NC Lottery says the winning Lucky For Life ticket was sold at the 7th Street Marketplace on East Market Street in Smithfield in Johnston County.

It beat the odds of 1 in 30.8 million to match all six numbers in last night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 1-10-21-44-45 for the white balls and 15 for the gold Lucky Ball.

The is the second time someone has won the top prize for the game.

The winner can claim the prize as a lump sum of $5.75 million. The annuity prize is guaranteed for at least 20 years to the winner's estate or heirs. But the annuity payments will continue for the rest of the winner's life.

Manalle Earnhardt of Salisbury was the first to win the top Lucky For Life prize. The VA nurse won the prize in October, after her father bought her a ticket.

So...check your pockets!

