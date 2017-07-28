Man Cycles From NYC to the Triad for Charity

WINSTON-SALEM, NC -- A New York man made a trip to the Triad on his bicycle!

Chris Berry arrived in North Carolina this morning. He started the trek from New York City to Winston-Salem earlier this week.

The bike ride will raise money for the Black Theater Network. It's part of the Black Theater Festival, which kicks off in Winston-Salem next week.

The Festival runs through August 5.

For additional information and a schedule of events visit the National Black Theater Festival's website, or call the Festival office at (336) 723-2266 from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

