Message In Bottle From Englishman Found On New Jersey Beach

Message in a bottle (Photo: stevanovicigor)

HARVEY CEDARS, N.J. -- A man walking his dogs along a New Jersey beach found a bottle that contained a note which appears to have been written by someone from England.



Vince Stango says a recent storm washed away the sand dunes on Harvey Cedars and that's when he spotted the bottle.



Stango tells the Asbury Park Press the note was written on stationery from the Cunard cruise line. The note read: "Found the bottle? Read this note? I'm Stuart, if you wish, call or mail me. Speak or mail soon. England Stuart."



Stango sent a message to an email address that was provided and called two phone numbers in the United Kingdom. So far, no response.

