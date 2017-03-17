Monopoly Announces New T-Rex Token

Thimble out. T-Rex in.

Starting this fall, the thimble, boot and wheelbarrow will be replaced by T-Rex, rubber ducky and penguin Monopoly tokens. The replacement comes after millions of fans voted on which eight tokens they'd like to see in the next version of the game. The vote happened during Monopoly Token Madness Vote in January.

The Scottie dog, top hat, car, battleship, cat, T-Rex, rubber ducky, and penguin tokens, are the eight game pieces that will be featured in the next generation of the game.

Fans learned about the dismissal of the thimble in February. Monopoly waited until World Monopoly Day to announce that the other two pieces would also be removed from the game.

The last time a token was removed and a new one was added was in 2013. The iron was dropped in favor of the cat token. The Scottie dog was added in 1950.

