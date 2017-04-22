Natty Greene's Shaves Heads For Childhood Cancer Research

Courtesy: Natty Greene's

GREENSBORO, NC - Things got a little hairy at Natty Greene's Brewing Company on Saturday afternoon.

The downtown Greensboro bar hosted a St. Baldrick's Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for children's cancer research.

With a goal of raising $15,000, 35 people had their heads shaved, including Elon University student Caroline Reed. Reed is a childhood cancer survivor, and is now a member of the University's dance team.

