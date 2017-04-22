WFMY
Close

Natty Greene's Shaves Heads For Childhood Cancer Research

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:24 PM. EDT April 22, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Things got a little hairy at Natty Greene's Brewing Company on Saturday afternoon. 

The downtown Greensboro bar hosted a St. Baldrick's Foundation signature head-shaving event to raise funds and awareness for children's cancer research. 

With a goal of raising $15,000, 35 people had their heads shaved, including Elon University student Caroline Reed. Reed is a childhood cancer survivor, and is now a member of the University's dance team. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories