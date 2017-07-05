NC Air Guardsmen Come Home

Photo via Evan West, NBC Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The day after the country celebrated Independence Day, the celebration continued Wednesday with a reunion for family members of the U.S. Air National Guard base.

Families came from far and wide, even the Patriot Guard Riders, a motorcycle group committed to serving veterans, made their second trip in as many days to the U.S. Air National Guard base.

"It was my first welcome home and let me tell you, I cried," said Mark Ware.

Ware served in the U.S. Air Force during Desert Storm.

"As a military member, words really can't explain what it's like being off the plane after being out on tour," said Ware.





Families from all over came to welcome home their heroes. The range of emotions spanned further than the distance across fifty states.

"It's something very special," said John Ebright, an Air Force veteran who was short on words but boasting with pride when discussing his son, John R. Ebright, and his return from his first deployment.

"There are no words," said Ebright. "I'm just really proud of him and his service to our country."

