NC Custodian Wins $400K Lottery Prize, Plans to Buy Dream Home

RALEIGH, N.C. -- A North Carolina custodian plans to get his dream home after a big lottery win!

Cecil Goddard Jr. of Greenville won $400,000 on a Big Win scratch-off ticket!

“My girlfriend and I want to get a house and a piece of land,” Goddard said. “It’s such a blessing to be able to finally do this.”

Goddard bought the ticket at the Sam's Jiffy Mart on Memorial Drive in Greenville for $5.

When he scratched his ticket, he couldn't believe it.

“At first I was scared,” Goddard said. “My heart was pumping so fast! I kept thinking, ‘This can’t be right, something must be wrong.’”

Goddard claimed his prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $278,005.

Big Win launched earlier this month with four top prizes of $400,000. Two top prizes remain.

