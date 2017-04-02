NC Dog Missing 4 Years Shows Up At Owner's Front Door

Joel McDonald and Molly together again. WBTV photo

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) — Joel McDonald never expected to see what he saw when he opened up his front door Tuesday morning.

The Rowan County man saw a dog that looked a lot like his own dog, Molly, that went missing 4 years ago.

“I didn’t know for sure but I thought it. And she just came and put her head in my lap and said ‘oh my,’” McDonald told WBTV on Thursday.

McDonald took the dog to the Animal Care Center of Salisbury to check her for a microchip. He was convinced the dog was his long lost friend Molly, but he wanted proof.

Terry, who works in the office of the animal hospital scanned the dog for a chip and found one.

Stay connected 24/7: Download the WFMY News 2 App

“We didn’t ask him his name or anything I looked down and I said ‘We got a number!’ I looked it up in the computer and I said what’s your name? And I said that’s your Molly,” Terry said.

Terry says she cried when she told him the news.

In fact, there weren’t a lot of dry eyes in the house that morning.

“I wasn’t expecting that. I’d already said she was gone,” McDonald said with a lump in his throat.

The happy family is now back together, left to wonder just where Molly was for 4 years. Turns out, it’s an answer they may never know, and a question that doesn’t really matter.

“She’s back now!” Carolyn McDonald said.

Now with 4 years of missing treats and belly rubs, Molly is sure to be in for a beautiful life back with her owners.

Copyright 2017 WFMY