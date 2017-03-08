NC Troopers Share Photo Op With Girl Recently Out Of Hospital

Braelyn takes a photo with NC State Troopers. (Photo: Custom)

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. -- Mealtime turned into a welcomed photo op for North Carolina State Troopers.

Troopers were taking their meal hour at Ron's Barn Restaurant when they were approached by a little girl named Braelyn who asked for a picture with the men in uniform.

Braelyn's parents said she'd just been released from the hospital.

In a Facebook post, the Highway Patrol said "Although the photo was completely Braelyn's idea, it was the troopers who were honored with the opportunity."

