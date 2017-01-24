Netflix In February: What's New And Expiring

Hello, Santa Clarita Diet; goodbye, Clueless.
It's nearing February, which means it's almost time to refill your queues with new Netflix shows. Headed onto the streaming platform: Drew Barrymore's black comedy series Santa Clarita Diet, Disney's Finding Dory, obstacle course show Ultimate Beastmaster, Season 2 of musical series Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and a Michael Bolton Valentine's Day special.
On the way out: coming-of-age comedy Clueless, action movie Mission Impossible III and war film Black Hawk Down. (Go here for list of titles coming/going in January.)
Here's the full list of titles coming...
Available 2/1/17
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies, and Cyber Attacks (2016)
Babe (1995)
Babe: Pig in the City (1998)
Balto (1995)
Balto 2: Wolf Quest (2001)
Balto 3: Wings of Change (2004)
Contact (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Disney’s Finding Dory (2016)
Eleven P.M. (1928)
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story (2016)
Gun Runners (2015)
Hell-Bound Train (1930)
Highly Strung (2015)
Hot Biskits (1931)
I Am Sun Mu (2016)
Invincible (2006)
Les beaux malaises: Season 1-4 (2014)
Magic Mike (2012)
Masha's Spooky Stories: Season 1 (2012)
Mother with a Gun (2016)
Paris Is Burning (1990)
Project X (1987)
Silver Streak (1976)
The Blair Witch Project (1990)
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe (2005)
The Five Heartbeats (1995)
The Furchester Hotel: Season 1-2 (2014)
The Girl from Chicago (1932)
The Longest Day (1962)
The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
Twilight (2008)
Women in Gold
Available 2/2/17
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson (2016)
Frequency: Season 1
Available 2/3/17
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado--NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Imperial Dreams –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet – NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/4/17
Superbad (2007)
Available 2/5/17
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I'm Using It (2014)
Los herederos (2015)
Available 2/6/17
Girls Lost (2015)
Me, Myself and Her (2015)
Available 2/7/17
Michael Bolton's Big, Sexy Valentine's Day Special –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/8/17
Tiempos Felices (2014)
Girl Asleep (2015)
Available 2/10/17
Abstract: The Art of Design
David Brent: Life on the Road—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/11/17
Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: Season 2 (2016)
Stronger Than The World—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/12/17
Clouds of Sils Maria (2014)
Available 2/13/17
Code: Debugging the Gender Gap (2016)
Magicians: Life in the Impossible (2016)
Available 2/14/17
Girlfriend’s Day –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Katherine Ryan: In Trouble –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
King Cobra (2016)
Project Mc 2: Part 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
White Nights –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/15/17
Aram, Aram (2015)
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Fire Song (2015)
Available 2/16/17
Milk (2008)
Sundown (2016)
Available 2/17/17
Chef's Table: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DreamWorks Dragons: Race to the Edge: Season 4 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Kill Ratio (2016)
The Seven Deadly Sins: Season 2 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/19/17
Girl Meets World: Season 3 (2016)
Growing Up Wild (2016)
Tini: El Gran Cambio De Violetta (2016)
When Calls the Heart: Season 3 (2016)
Available 2/23/17
Sausage Party (2016)
Available 2/24/17
I Don’t Feel At Home In This World Anymore –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Legend Quest: Season 1 –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ultimate Beastmaster Mexico—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
VeggieTales in the City: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 2/26/17
Night Will Fall (2016)
Available 2/27/17
Brazilian Western (2013)
Available 2/28/17
Be Here Now (2015)
Michael Birbiglia: Thank God for Jokes –NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On the way out...
See below for a selection of titles that will be rotating off the service in February.
Leaving 2/1/17
A.C.O.D.
An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky
An Inconvenient Truth
Ashby
Black Hawk Down
Bratz: Babyz: The Movie
Bratz: Super Babyz
Charlotte's Web 2: Wilbur's Great Adventure
Clerks
Elizabeth
Extract
Failure to Launch
Frida
Girls Just Want to Have Fun
Jackass 2.5
Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School
Last Holiday
Mission Impossible: III
Sahara
Save the Last Dance
Serving Sara
Star Trek: Nemesis
The Kite Runner
The Machinist
The Original Latin Kings of Comedy
There Will be Blood
Trainspotting
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Leaving 2/7/17
Justin Bieber's Believe
Leaving 2/12/17
Grounded for Life: Season 1 – Season 5
Leaving 2/13/17
Scary Movie 5
The Nut Job
Leaving 2/15/17
Brothers in War
Chris Porter: Ugly and Angry
Closure
Exile Nation: The Plastic People
Jack Frost
I Am Not a Hipster
Plastic Paradise: The Great Pacific Garbage Patch
Prince of Broadway
Stephanie in the Water
The Man on Her Mind
Unlikely Animal Friends: Season 2
Leaving 2/16/17
Santa Claws
Somewhere
Leaving 2/17/17
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
Leaving 2/19/17
Problem Child: Leslie Jones
Leaving 2/28/17
Clueless
