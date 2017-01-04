Nonverbal Boy Bonds With Deaf Foster Dog

Connor and Ellie (Brandi Guillet photo from Facebook)

A Facebook post featuring an adorable picture of a young boy and a deaf dog has gone viral.

Brandi Guillet posted the picture on the Facebook page 'Deaf Dogs Rock' where it's garnered hundreds of likes and shares.

I adopted my son at birth knowing he had a genetic disorder. He is now 6 and non verbal but uses sign for communication. We are fostering a beautiful deafie boxer girl (soon to be adopted!). She is amazing with my son. She is the most gentle, loving girl ever. The most BEAUTIFUL part of this adoption is my son and his dog can actually talk to each other!

I highly encourage adoption of deaf dogs ... She is such a perfect addition to our family. We have been blessed with Ellie ❤

Brandi's son, Connor, has a genetic disorder called 22q.

Connor, 6, is nonverbal but uses sign language to communicate with Ellie, a deaf boxer they're fostering.

Brandi says her family fostered Ellie from Coastal Boxer Rescue in Florida. Ellie responds to Connor when he gives signs and will stand over him if he needs comforting.

"It's beyond beautiful that my son can talk to his dog," Brandi said.

"It's so nice to have people respond to the good and happy news," Brandi said. "We all need a little happy these days!"

