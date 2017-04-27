Opening Night: 30 Years Of Merlefest

Merlefest 2017 (Photo: WFMY)

WILKESBORO, N.C. -- It's that time again.

"We've been here about 4 or 5 years now. We absolutely love it."

Eric Hawkins and his wife Rhonda are talking about Merlefest. They came from West Virginia to join thousands of others in Wilkesboro for the annual bluegrass festival, in its 30th year.

The festival, named after Merle Watson, offers a bounty of bluegrass music for the newcomers and longtime festival goers alike.

This year there are headliners like the Avett Brothers, Zac Brown Band and Sam Bush.

"There's a lot of good music here in North Carolina," explains Barbara Morel, who moved to North Carolina with her husband Dave last year. "This is an example of it."

"It's a lot of fun!" says Jimmy Foster. "You meet a lot of people. People come from all over the world here."

The event is expected to draw about 80,000 people to Wilkes County. Foster says he's loved watching it grow over the years.

"There were 6 vendors when we first started. Now, I guess there's a hundred or so."

Foster has been to nearly every Merlefest, volunteering with the North Wilkesboro Lion's Club. He says they man the popcorn and peanuts post.

"I'm not a musician. I don't know how to play an instrument, but I just totally enjoy the music and the fellowship."

No matter where you're from or whatever your age might be, there's at least one thing everyone can agree on.

"Oh, it's a musical state,' says Gary Dilley, who's been to the past 5 Merlefests. "There's music all over."

Merlefst 2017 runs April 27-30. It's at Wilkes Community College; proceeds from the festival benefit the school.

