Pair of Great White Sharks Pinged Near Carolina Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) - Two sharks have been tracked close to South Carolina's Myrtle Beach.



The State reports that shark-tracking organization OCEARCH says two of tagged sharks were in the area on Tuesday.



An 8-foot, (2-meter) 460-pound (209-kilogram) white Shark named Savannah pinged off the coast of Myrtle Beach. She had been tracking toward the area from Charleston.

A 12-foot, (3-meter) 1,326-pound (600-kilogram) white Shark named Hilton pinged near Georgetown and is currently just off the coast between Georgetown and McClellanville.

Hilton and Savannah were later tagged near Oak Island, NC.

OCEARCH originally tagged both sharks near Hilton Head Island.

