An Anti-Vaccine Movement For Dogs? This Triad Vet Weighs In...

You've heard of parents not wanting to vaccinate their kids for fear of serious illness or even autism - but what about for dogs?

Some are claiming vaccines are dangerous for your pets.

It's a controversial topic that's gotten the attention of veterinarians like Dr. Janine Oliver.





"You can definitely cause harm over-vaccinating, but vaccinating appropriately, the vast majority, 99.9999% of animals are going to benefit," says Oliver.

So what's the difference?

Dr. Oliver suggests sticking to the core vaccines - like those for Rabies and Parvo.

She doesn't recommend getting any vaccines that won't prevent major illness.

