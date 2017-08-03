An Anti-Vaccine Movement For Dogs? This Triad Vet Weighs In...

You've heard of parents not wanting to vaccinate their kids for fear of serious illness or even autism - but what about for dogs?
Some are claiming vaccines are dangerous for your pets.
It's a controversial topic that's gotten the attention of veterinarians like Dr. Janine Oliver.
"You can definitely cause harm over-vaccinating, but vaccinating appropriately, the vast majority, 99.9999% of animals are going to benefit," says Oliver.
So what's the difference?
Dr. Oliver suggests sticking to the core vaccines - like those for Rabies and Parvo.
She doesn't recommend getting any vaccines that won't prevent major illness.
