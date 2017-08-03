WFMY
An Anti-Vaccine Movement For Dogs? This Triad Vet Weighs In...

Should a dog get vaccines and risk autism? Supposedly, some in Brooklyn think it isn't worth the risk. Keri Lumm (@thekerilumm) has more.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:21 PM. EDT August 03, 2017

You've heard of parents not wanting to vaccinate their kids for fear of serious illness or even autism - but what about for dogs? 

Some are claiming vaccines are dangerous for your pets

It's a controversial topic that's gotten the attention of veterinarians like Dr. Janine Oliver. 


"You can definitely cause harm over-vaccinating, but vaccinating appropriately, the vast majority, 99.9999% of animals are going to benefit," says Oliver. 

So what's the difference? 

Dr. Oliver suggests sticking to the core vaccines - like those for Rabies and Parvo. 

She doesn't recommend getting any vaccines that won't prevent major illness. 

 

 

 

