Well Wishes For Yogi Berra At Hoppers' 'Bark In The Park' Night

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dogs and their humans filled the Greensboro Grasshoppers' stadium for "Bark in the Park" night on Wednesday!

The fur-baby friendly event was a little different this time - we brought a card for fans to sign for one of the team's dogs, Master Yogi Berra.

9-year-old Yogi was recently diagnosed with inoperable cancer.

The lovable lab is a staple for the Grasshoppers who loves to entertain a crowd!

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to write their messages of love and well wishes for Yogi!

