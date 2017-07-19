Well Wishes For Yogi Berra At Hoppers' 'Bark In The Park' Night

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dogs and their humans filled the Greensboro Grasshoppers' stadium for "Bark in the Park" night on Wednesday!
The fur-baby friendly event was a little different this time - we brought a card for fans to sign for one of the team's dogs, Master Yogi Berra.
9-year-old Yogi was recently diagnosed with inoperable cancer.
The lovable lab is a staple for the Grasshoppers who loves to entertain a crowd!
Thank you to everyone who stopped by to write their messages of love and well wishes for Yogi!
