WFMY
Well Wishes For Yogi Berra At Hoppers' 'Bark In The Park' Night

People Write Well Wishes for Yogi Berra

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:00 PM. EDT July 19, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Dogs and their humans filled the Greensboro Grasshoppers' stadium for "Bark in the Park" night on Wednesday!

The fur-baby friendly event was a little different this time - we brought a card for fans to sign for one of the team's dogs, Master Yogi Berra.

9-year-old Yogi was recently diagnosed with inoperable cancer. 

The lovable lab is a staple for the Grasshoppers who loves to entertain a crowd! 

Thank you to everyone who stopped by to write their messages of love and well wishes for Yogi! 

PHOTOS: Bark in the Park Night at Hoppers Game

 

 

 

