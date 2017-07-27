MUSKEGON, MICH. - A final ride for a veteran K-9 who served in the Marines -- that's what Cena's owner wanted, and what he got.

Dozens came out Wednesday, July 26, to the USS LST 393 in Muskegon to honor Cena and his owner, Marine Veteran Jeff DeYoung.

According to a Go Fund Me page dedicated to the two, a few weeks ago, Cena was diagnosed with bone cancer and given a short time to live. That's when DeYoung decided he wanted a Jeep ride to be Cena's last before he was euthanized.

Cena was 9-years-old and served as a bomb detection dog in Afghanistan.

