Pet Blankets & Toys for a Good Cause

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The next gift you buy your pet can support a local animal rescue!

Proceeds from "Happie Blankies" and "Happie Tugs" support Hart-2-Heart Rescue in Greensboro. The rescue focuses mainly on smaller breeds and older dogs who come from owner surrenders, puppy mills and high-kill shelters.

The tugs and blankets are handcrafted by volunteers. In just 6 months, the products have been shipped to more than 20 states, as well as Belgium, Great Britain and Canada.