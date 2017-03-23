Pet Blankets & Toys for a Good Cause

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The next gift you buy your pet can support a local animal rescue!
Proceeds from "Happie Blankies" and "Happie Tugs" support Hart-2-Heart Rescue in Greensboro. The rescue focuses mainly on smaller breeds and older dogs who come from owner surrenders, puppy mills and high-kill shelters.
The tugs and blankets are handcrafted by volunteers. In just 6 months, the products have been shipped to more than 20 states, as well as Belgium, Great Britain and Canada.
You can get more information and place orders here. And for more information about Hart-2-Heart, email hart2heartrescue@gmail.com, and go to their Facebook page.
