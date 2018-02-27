These 'Paw-Some' Dog Houses Were Built For A Great Cause

Dozens of Triad businesses built custom dog houses that were auctioned off to raise money for animals in need at the 'Raise the Woof' event. The event raised at least $15,000. (Photo: Kathy Allman, WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Check out all these 'paw-some' dog homes custom built by dozens of Triad businesses!

The unique dog houses were made for a great cause. They were auctioned off at the 'Raise the Woof' fundraiser last weekend in High Point. The proceeds help needy animals and children's charities.

Robin Lindsay was one of the event organizers. She says the campaign raised at least $15,000 and more donations are still coming in. The money will go to Davidson County Animal Alliance, High Point Police K9 Retirement Fund, Backpack Beginnings, and Go Far High Point.

Lindsay says they plan to have another 'Raise the Woof' fundraiser next year, which will include bird houses, cat trees, as well as dog houses.

