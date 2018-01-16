Vets Warning Pet Owners About Dog Flu In NC

A frightening new video, seen more than 15 million times on Facebook, shows a dog shaking uncontrollably. The dog’s owner posted it to warn others about the dog flu.

“There have been a couple of confirmed cases in North Carolina,” Long Animal Hospital Associate Veterinarian Samantha Fulton said.

Two dogs have died from the flu in the tar heel state, according to the state’s department of agriculture and consumer services. There have been no confirmed cases of dog flu in Charlotte.

Fulton urged dog owners to be on the lookout for nasal discharge, eye discharge, coughing and fever.

“If their pet’s not eating or acting lethargic, not acting themselves and coughing, I would recommend bringing them in within a couple days of symptoms starting,” she explained.

Fulton said dogs with social lifestyles are most at risk.

“If your dog is going to be going to daycare a couple times a week or boarding, even grooming, I would recommend for vaccinating.”

Yes, just like humans, the best way to prevent illness is to get your dog vaccinated.

The bivalent vaccine provides protection against both the H3N8 and H3N2 strands of virus. It requires one vaccination and a booster three weeks later. Each visit costs $40, and the vaccination is good for one year.

Although hospitals across the country are seeing a surge in human flu cases this season, pet owners shouldn’t worry about their furry friends getting them sick or vice versa.

“There’s no concern for it going from dogs to humans,” Fulton said.

Vets also said if your dog is sick with the flu, cats and other types of pets in the home will not be at risk of catching it.

