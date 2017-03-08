Police Help Get New Bike For Boy After His Money Was Stolen

Clearwater police deliver a new bike and helmet to the boy who had his lunch money taken. (Photo: Clearwater Police Department)

CLEARWATER, FL -- A 10-year-old boy who had his lunch money stolen got a happy surprise Wednesday.

Clearwater police learned that some of the money that was stolen was meant to buy a bike, so Walmart donated a bike, and Sgt. Wilton Lee and Officer James Frederick took it to Skycrest Elementary School, where the boy is a fifth-grader.

The boy took the bike for a quick ride, wearing a bike helmet provided by Clearwater police.

A 16-year-old suspect was arrested in the taking of the lunch money.

