Christmas Baking With Maddie's Mom

CAKE POPS

Almond Bark Drop Cookies:

Melt one package of almond bark in a large microwave safe bowl.

Add one cup of smooth peanut butter and stir until smooth.

Stir in 5 cups of crisped rice cereal, one cup of cocktail peanuts and one to two cups of miniature marshmallows. (We like lots of marshmallows)

Stir until all ingredients are coated and drop by heaping tablespoonfuls onto a sheet of waxed paper. Allow the cookies to cool slightly and use your hands to shape them. While they are setting you can add sprinkles or small candies (we like m&ms) to make them colorful and festive.





CAKE POPS:

Red Velvet Sheet Cake-

(We add a few ingredients to the ones on the package to make it super moist so it sticks together easily.)

1 box of cake mix with pudding in the mix

One small package of instant vanilla pudding

1/2 cup of sugar

Mix together dry ingredients and add

2/3 cup of canola oil

2/3 cup of water

8 ounces of sour cream

3 eggs

Beat at medium speed until batter is smooth and pour into a 9 1/2” x 11” pan that has been coated with baking spray.

Bake at 350 until the cake starts to pull away from the sides of the pan and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean.

Allow to cool completely and crumble into a bowl.

Roll into walnut sized balls and insert a lollipop stick that has been dipped slightly in melted almond bark or candy melt wafers and chill.

Once the pops are chilled, in a microwave safe bowl melt a package of almond bark or melting chocolate candy waters. Usually about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes.

Dip the cake pops one at a time allowing the melting chocolate to completely cover them, holding them over the bowl to allow excess melting chocolate to drip from the pop and place the pops on a sheet of waxed paper to dry for a few minutes before decorations are applied.

Use piping gel to apply decorations to the pops. Cover with a plastic wrapper and tie with a ribbon - place in a decorative container or on a plate and wrap for a festive addition to your desert table or sweet treat for someone special.

© 2017 WFMY-TV