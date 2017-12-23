Cooking Kwanzaa Holiday Dishes with Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're cooking up a traditional Kwanzaa holiday dish with Chef's from the Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective. On the menu today: Mama J's Sho-nuff Kale Salad and Dandara's Easy Ground Nut Sauce. Enjoy!
Mama J's Sho-nuff Kale Salad
Salad Ingredients:
Large bag of kale greens
Small red onion - thinly sliced
Multi colored peppers - julienned
Garlic cloves (to taste), minced
Dressing Ingredients:
Soy sauce - 2 parts
Olive oil -1 part
Lemon juice - 1 part
Red pepper flakes (to taste)
Sesame seeds (to taste)
Salad Directions
Wash and chop finely kale leaves and place in bowl. Slice peppers and onions. Mince garlic and place it all in with the leafy greens.
Dressing Directions
In a carafe or small Mason jar, add all the ingredients. Shake and pour over greens. Toss and serve.
Dandara's Easy Ground Nut Sauce
Ingredients:
1 Onion (chopped)
3-4 cloves Garlic (minced or pressed)
Peanut oil
2 jars your favorite pasta sauce
1 can tomato sauce
Approx. ¼ c – ½ c Natural Peanut Butter
1 tablespoon Oregano (or Italian Seasoning)
1 tablespoon Basil
1 tablespoon Cumin
2 tablespoons Curry
½ teaspoon Ginger
½ teaspoon Nutmeg
Pepper Sauce
Directions:
Cover bottom of large pot with peanut oil. Sautee onion on medium heat until transparent and add in garlic for a minute longer. Pour in pasta and tomato sauces and cook 3-5 minutes on low-med heat, stirring well. Reduce heat to low and add ¼ cup peanut butter, ginger and nutmeg. Stir. Add in oregano, basil, cumin, and curry. Stir and cook on low 5 minutes. Taste to see if you need more peanut butter. If so, add the rest of the peanut butter, stirring well. You may need to add a little bit of water or tomato sauce as the peanut butter thickens the sauce. Add pepper sauce according to your taste. Simmer on low for 7-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Serving suggestions:
With roasted or steamed vegetables over a bed of rice or quinoa
Over pasta with vegetables and shrimp
As dip for tortilla chips, bread, or pizza crusts
The Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective has planned an exciting lineup of inspiring, family friendly, and culturally rich events for their seven day Kwanzaa celebration! For event times and locations, visit their website.
