Cooking Kwanzaa Holiday Dishes with Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're cooking up a traditional Kwanzaa holiday dish with Chef's from the Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective. On the menu today: Mama J's Sho-nuff Kale Salad and Dandara's Easy Ground Nut Sauce. Enjoy!

Mama J's Sho-nuff Kale Salad

Salad Ingredients:

Large bag of kale greens

Small red onion - thinly sliced

Multi colored peppers - julienned

Garlic cloves (to taste), minced

Dressing Ingredients:

Soy sauce - 2 parts

Olive oil -1 part

Lemon juice - 1 part

Red pepper flakes (to taste)

Sesame seeds (to taste)

Salad Directions

Wash and chop finely kale leaves and place in bowl. Slice peppers and onions. Mince garlic and place it all in with the leafy greens.

Dressing Directions

In a carafe or small Mason jar, add all the ingredients. Shake and pour over greens. Toss and serve.

Dandara's Easy Ground Nut Sauce

Ingredients:

1 Onion (chopped)

3-4 cloves Garlic (minced or pressed)

Peanut oil

2 jars your favorite pasta sauce

1 can tomato sauce

Approx. ¼ c – ½ c Natural Peanut Butter

1 tablespoon Oregano (or Italian Seasoning)

1 tablespoon Basil

1 tablespoon Cumin

2 tablespoons Curry

½ teaspoon Ginger

½ teaspoon Nutmeg

Pepper Sauce



Directions:

Cover bottom of large pot with peanut oil. Sautee onion on medium heat until transparent and add in garlic for a minute longer. Pour in pasta and tomato sauces and cook 3-5 minutes on low-med heat, stirring well. Reduce heat to low and add ¼ cup peanut butter, ginger and nutmeg. Stir. Add in oregano, basil, cumin, and curry. Stir and cook on low 5 minutes. Taste to see if you need more peanut butter. If so, add the rest of the peanut butter, stirring well. You may need to add a little bit of water or tomato sauce as the peanut butter thickens the sauce. Add pepper sauce according to your taste. Simmer on low for 7-10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Serving suggestions:

With roasted or steamed vegetables over a bed of rice or quinoa

Over pasta with vegetables and shrimp

As dip for tortilla chips, bread, or pizza crusts

The Greensboro Kwanzaa Collective has planned an exciting lineup of inspiring, family friendly, and culturally rich events for their seven day Kwanzaa celebration! For event times and locations, visit their website.



