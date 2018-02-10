Cooking with Bonefish Grill

We're joined in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen by Bonefish Grill. On the menu today: Filet Oscar and Grilled Cobia topped with Mango Salsa. Enjoy!
Filet Oscar
Ingredients:
- 2 each 6 oz. Filet Mignons
- 3 tsp Sea Salt
- 2 tsp Freshly Cracked Black Pepper
- 3 Spritz of Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 Bunch of Asparagus, Trimmed
- 1 TBSP Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 1 each 6-oz. package Béarnaise Sauce Mix
- Whole Milk
- 1/2 LB Butter
- 1/2 LB Crabmeat
Directions:
- Fire up the grill to 400°F.
- Place the steaks on a flat tray.
- Combine the sea salt and black pepper in a small mixing bowl, mix well.
- Sprinkle both sides of each steak with salt and pepper. Ensure the steaks have been evenly coated.
- Spray the hot grill with extra virgin olive oil. Spray the steaks as well.
- Place the steaks on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 3-4 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the steaks to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes.
- Flip the steaks over carefully and repeat step 6 until steaks are cooked to the desired temperature.
- Coat asparagus lightly with extra virgin olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.
- Place asparagus on the grill for 3-4 minutes until they have a light char.
- Prepare béarnaise sauce according to package with whole milk and butter.
- Combine half stick of butter and the crabmeat in a small saucepan and simmer until warm.
- Transfer the steaks to a plate. Place half of the warm crabmeat and asparagus over each steak. Top each steak with béarnaise sauce and serve with your favorite sides.
Grilled Cobia topped with Mango Salsa
Cobia Ingredients:
- 2 each 7 oz. Cobia Fillets
- Salt
- Pepper
- Desired amount of Mango Salsa (recipe below)
Cobia Directions:
- Fire up the grill to 400°F.
- Lightly season the Cobia fillets with salt and pepper.
- Spray the hot grill with extra virgin olive oil. Spray the fish as well.
- Place the fish on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 1-2 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the fish to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 1-2 minutes.
- Flip the fish over carefully and repeat step 3 until cooked.
- Top each fillet with desired amount of Mango Salsa (see recipe below).
- Serve and enjoy.
Mango Salsa Ingredients:
- 1 Cup Ripe Mango - diced (1/4” x 1/4“)
- ¼ Cup Red Bell Peppers - diced (1/8” x 1/8”)
- ½ Cup Red Onions - diced (1/4” x 1/4”)
- 2 Tbsps. Thai Sweet Chili Sauce
Mango Salsa Directions:
- Peel and dice Red Onion (1/4”X1/4”).
- Peel, seed, and dice Mango (1/4”X1/4”).
- Stem, seed, and dice Red Bell Peppers (1/8” x 1/8”).
- Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and toss to coat evenly.
- Spoon ingredients into aluminum foil and gather the foil at the top to create a pouch.
- Place foil on the grill while grilling the fillets.
- Carefully remove foil from the grill with a pair of tongs, as it will be hot!!
Carefully open the foil with a sharp knife; be careful, as hot steam will escape foil pouch when opening. Use while warm by spooning dollops over Cobia fillets.
Fresh Blackberry Smash
Ingredients:
- Fresh Blackberries - 3 ea.
- Mint Leaves - 2 ea.
- Lemon Wedge - 2 ea.
- Blackberry Flavored Syrup - .75 oz.
- Coconut Water - 2 oz.
- Soda Water - 1.5 oz. (top with)
- Tear the mint leaves in half and drop into mixing glass, squeeze and the two lemon wedges and add the three blackberries.
- Add the blackberry flavored syrup to the mixing glass, pack with ice and add remaining ingredients.
- Shake 10x and pour into serving glass and top with soda water.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs