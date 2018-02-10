Cooking with Bonefish Grill

We're joined in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen by Bonefish Grill. On the menu today: Filet Oscar and Grilled Cobia topped with Mango Salsa. Enjoy!

Filet Oscar

Ingredients:

Directions:

Fire up the grill to 400°F.

Place the steaks on a flat tray.

Combine the sea salt and black pepper in a small mixing bowl, mix well.

Sprinkle both sides of each steak with salt and pepper. Ensure the steaks have been evenly coated.

Spray the hot grill with extra virgin olive oil. Spray the steaks as well.

Place the steaks on the grill at 2 o’clock position and cook 3-4 minutes. Use a spatula to rotate the steaks to 10 o’clock position. Cook an additional 3-4 minutes.

Flip the steaks over carefully and repeat step 6 until steaks are cooked to the desired temperature.

Coat asparagus lightly with extra virgin olive oil and season with a pinch of salt and pepper.

Place asparagus on the grill for 3-4 minutes until they have a light char.

Prepare béarnaise sauce according to package with whole milk and butter.

Combine half stick of butter and the crabmeat in a small saucepan and simmer until warm.