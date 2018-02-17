Cooking with Cherry Pit Cafe

Pie Dough
1 1/2 Cups {Pastry Flour
1 TBSP Powdered Sugar
1/2 tsp Salt
1/2 Cup shortening (cold), cubed
1/4 Cup ice cold water
- In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar and salt.
- Add shortening and coat with dry ingredients.
- Using your hands (or pastry blender), mix until the mixture resembles a course, damp meal.
- Add half of the water to mixture.
- Gently mix until water is absorbed.
- Slowly add more water while mixing.
- Only add enough water for dough to become damp and barely holds together.
- Do not over mix.
- Do not knead.
- Form dough into a ball and refrigerate for 1-24 hours.
- On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to flatten the dough to a depth of 1/8”.
- Transfer dough into pie tin.
- Crimp edges using fingertips or crimping tool.
Boston Cream Pie
1 9” White cake
4 Cups Pie Cream, prepared
5 ounces chocolate icing, prepared
1 pie shell, baked
- Spread half of the pie cream into the pie shell.
- Slice white cake in half horizontally creating 2 cakes.
- Place 1 cake layer on top of the pie cream.
- Spread the remaining pie cream on top of the cake.
- Place second cake layer onto pie cream.
- Gently push down on the top cake while spreading excess cream around the sides of the two layers.
- Heat icing until warm (approx.. 45 seconds).
- Pour icing onto top layer and spread with a spoon.
Boston Cakes
4 ounces Butter
1 Cup Sugar
2 large Eggs
2 tsp Cup Vanilla
1 ½ Cups Flour
2 tsp Baking Powder
½ Cups Milk
- In Small mixer, cream butter and sugar.
- Slowly add eggs and incorporate.
- Add vanilla.
- In a separate bowl, dry mix flour and baking powder. Add to mixing bowl.
- Slowly add milk. Scrape down sides of bowl.
- Spray pans with pan release.
- Place one white scoop and one green scoop into a pan.
- Bake at 325 degrees for 17 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.
Breaded Cod
1 Cup Breadcrumbs
1 ½ tsp Old Bay Seasoning
½ tsp Black Pepper
¼ TBSP Salt
pinch Cayenne
3-4 whole Eggs
- Combine all ingredients in a stainless steel mixing bowl.
- Toss thoroughly with gloved hands.
- With dry hand, coat cod in eggs.
- Transfer cod to breadcrumbs.
- With dry hand, coat cod completely with breadcrumbs.
- Fry in oil at 350 degrees for 4-6 minutes or until the center reaches 165 degrees.
