Cooking with Cherry Pit Cafe

February 18, 2018

Pie Dough

1 1/2 Cups {Pastry Flour

1 TBSP Powdered Sugar

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 Cup shortening (cold), cubed

1/4 Cup ice cold water

  1. In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar and salt.
  2. Add shortening and coat with dry ingredients.
  3. Using your hands (or pastry blender), mix until the mixture resembles a course, damp meal.
  4. Add half of the water to mixture.
  5. Gently mix until water is absorbed.
  6. Slowly add more water while mixing.
  7. Only add enough water for dough to become damp and barely holds together.
  8. Do not over mix.
  9. Do not knead.
  10. Form dough into a ball and refrigerate for 1-24 hours.
  11. On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to flatten the dough to a depth of 1/8”.
  12. Transfer dough into pie tin.
  13. Crimp edges using fingertips or crimping tool.

Boston Cream Pie

1 9” White cake

4 Cups Pie Cream, prepared

5 ounces chocolate icing, prepared

1 pie shell, baked

  1. Spread half of the pie cream into the pie shell.
  2. Slice white cake in half horizontally creating 2 cakes.
  3. Place 1 cake layer on top of the pie cream.
  4. Spread the remaining pie cream on top of the cake.
  5. Place second cake layer onto pie cream.
  6. Gently push down on the top cake while spreading excess cream around the sides of the two layers.
  7. Heat icing until warm (approx.. 45 seconds).
  8. Pour icing onto top layer and spread with a spoon.

 

Boston Cakes

4 ounces  Butter

1 Cup Sugar

2 large Eggs

2 tsp Cup Vanilla

1 ½ Cups Flour

2 tsp Baking Powder

½ Cups Milk

 

  1. In Small mixer, cream butter and sugar.
  2. Slowly add eggs and incorporate.
  3. Add vanilla.
  4. In a separate bowl, dry mix flour and baking powder. Add to mixing bowl.
  5. Slowly add milk. Scrape down sides of bowl.
  6. Spray pans  with pan release.
  7. Place one white scoop and one green scoop into a pan.
  8. Bake at 325 degrees for 17 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.

Breaded Cod

1 Cup Breadcrumbs

1 ½ tsp Old Bay Seasoning

½ tsp Black Pepper

¼ TBSP Salt

pinch Cayenne

3-4 whole Eggs

 

  1. Combine all ingredients in a stainless steel mixing bowl.
  2. Toss thoroughly with gloved hands.
  3. With dry hand, coat cod in eggs.
  4. Transfer cod to breadcrumbs.
  5. With dry hand, coat cod completely with breadcrumbs.
  6. Fry in oil at 350 degrees for 4-6 minutes or until the center reaches 165 degrees.

 

.

 

