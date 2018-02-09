News 2 Kitchen (Photo: Colin, Kayla, WFMY)

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're cooking with Firebirds Wood Fire Grill. On today's Menu: Santa Fe Pasta and Wood Fired Filet Oscar. Enjoy!

Santa Fe Pasta

Ingredients: 2 Tbsp. - Canola Oil 10 oz. - Mahi Mahi – cut into 6 pieces 8 – 16/20 Shrimp 6 – Scallops Steak Seasoning – as needed ½ cup - Corn – grilled ½ cup – Grape Tomatoes – halved 12 fl. Oz. – Chardonnay Creole Cream Sauce – See recipe below 4 Cups – Fettuccini 4 Tbsp. – Parmesan Cheese – freshly grated 2 Tbsp – Fresh Basil - chiffonade Directions: Bring a large pot of salted water to boil. Add the pasta and cook until al dente. Heat a large high-sided skillet to medium high heat and add the canola oil. Add the mahi mahi and the shrimp cook until done about 3-4 minutes. Season the seafood lightly with steak seasoning and add the grilled corn to the pan. Add the cooked pasta to the pan along with the tomatoes, basil and chardonnay creole cream sauce. Cook until the sauce clings to the pasta. Stir in parmesan cheese. Place in a pasta bowl and serve with a sprinkle of parmesan and basil chiffonade. Enjoy!



Chardonnay Cream Sauce Ingredients:

2 Tbsp. - Roasted Garlic Puree 6 oz. - Chardonnay 1.5 cups - Heavy cream 1 tsp - Kosher Salt ½ tsp - Creole Seasoning 2 Tbsp - Parmesan Cheese, shredded Directions: In a small sauce pan, over medium high heat, add the garlic puree and the chardonnay and reduce by half. Add the heavy cream and bring to a simmer. Add the remainder of the ingredients and continue to simmer for 3 minutes until fully incorporated.

Wood Fired Filet Oscar

Ingredients:



• 7 oz. Filet • Montreal steak seasoning (we use our own in-house seasoning) • 1 oz. Jumbo Lump Crab Meat • 1 Tbsp. Butter • 7 stalks of asparagus • 3 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic Sun-Dried Tomato Sauce (separate recipe on next page) • 1 tsp. Parsley, chopped



Directions:



1. Generously season the steak on both sides with the steak seasoning and grill Filet to preferred temperature 2. Heat Asparagus in hot water for 30 seconds and then sauté in butter with steak seasoning 3. Heat the crab meat in shrimp broth for 30 seconds, shake off liquid and place on top of the prepared filet 4. Top with the roasted garlic sun-dried tomato sauce 5. Sprinkle dish with chopped parsley





Copyright 2017 WFMY