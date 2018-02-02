Cooking with Harper's Restaurant

Creamy Garlic Dressing
1 quart buttermilk
2 cups sour cream
5 cups heavy mayonnaise
1 oz lightly blanched garlic cloves
1 Tablespoon dried basil
2 tsp dried dill
2Tbsp + 1 tsp. salt
1.5 ounces fresh lemon juice
1/2 cup gulden’s mustard
1/4 cup A1 steak sauce
Procedure
Mix all ingredients together.
Let sit for 6 hrs to allow favors to fully develop.
Smoked Chicken Wings
7 cups water
1 ea bay leaves
3/4 tsp black pepper, whole
2 Tbsp sugar, white
2 Tbsp salt
3/4 tsp All South BBQ Rub ( as prepped )
1 cloves garlic, fresh (smashed)
PREP PROCEDURE:
- Brine wings in bbq brine for minimum 24 hours. No longer than 48 hours.
- Drain from brine and lay out on sheet trays in single layers, skin side up.
- Smoke for 30 minutes at 250 degrees.
- Finish cooking in oven for 30 minutes or until fully cooked at 450 degrees.
Fry smoked wings for 5 minutes in 325 degree fryer until heated through and skin is crispy. Toss in 2 ounces of selected sauce.
OR
Grill smoked wings until skin is crispy and season or toss in 2 ounces of selected sauce.
