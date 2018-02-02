WFMY
Cooking with Harper's Restaurant

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 5:28 AM. EST February 03, 2018

Creamy Garlic Dressing 

1 quart buttermilk

2 cups sour cream

5 cups heavy mayonnaise

1 oz lightly blanched garlic cloves

1 Tablespoon dried basil

2 tsp dried dill

2Tbsp + 1 tsp. salt

1.5 ounces fresh lemon juice

1/2 cup gulden’s mustard

1/4 cup A1 steak sauce

Procedure

Mix all ingredients together.

Let sit for 6 hrs to allow favors to fully develop.

 

Smoked Chicken Wings

7 cups    water                  

1  ea     bay leaves              

3/4  tsp  black pepper, whole       

2 Tbsp    sugar, white            

2 Tbsp    salt                        

3/4  tsp  All South BBQ Rub ( as prepped )

1  cloves garlic, fresh (smashed) 

 

PREP PROCEDURE:

 

  1. Brine wings in bbq brine for minimum 24 hours. No longer than 48 hours.
  2. Drain from brine and lay out on sheet trays in single layers, skin side up.
  3. Smoke for 30 minutes at 250 degrees.
  4. Finish cooking in oven for 30 minutes or until fully cooked at 450 degrees.

 

Fry smoked wings for 5 minutes in 325 degree fryer until heated through and skin is crispy. Toss in 2 ounces of selected sauce.

 

OR

 

Grill smoked wings until skin is crispy and season or toss in 2 ounces of selected sauce.

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


