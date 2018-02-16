Cooking With Lowes Foods

Spiced Honey Pork
- Crush 2 cloves garlic. Mince remaining 2 cloves. Peel and finely chop 1 tbsp. ginger.
- In a small saucepan over medium high heat, combine 1 tbsp, olive oil, cumin and ½ tsp, kosher salt. Once oil is hot add barley. Toss to coat with cumin. Add 1 ¾ cups water, and bring to boil. Reduce heat, and cover. Let simmer until barley is tender, 20-25 minutes.
- While barley is cooking, season pork chops with Bird and Beasts rub. In a mixing bowl, combine sage, honey, apple cider vinegar, crushed garlic and mustard.
- Place a large sauté pan over medium high heat, and add 1 tbsp. olive oil. When oil is hot, add pork chops and cook. 1-2 minutes. Flip and continue cooking 1-2 minutes more.
- Reduce heat to medium-low, and pour in honey-vinegar mixture. Gently shake pan to mix ingredients. Flip pork to coat in sauce. Cook until pork is done, 3-4 minutes.
- Transfer pork to a plate. Let honey glaze, reduce to half its original volume. Transfer to a small bowl.
- Place the same pan over medium-high heat. Add chili flakes, minced garlic, 1 tbsp ginger, 1tbsp olive oil and 1 tbsp butter. Let cook until garlic just begins to lightly brown, about 1 minute.
- Add kale and cook, tossing to wilt.
- Slice pork against the grain. Divide barley and kale between plates. Top with pork and honey glaze and serve.
