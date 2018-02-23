Cooking with Olive Garden

Chicken Giardino

Spiralized Veggie Pasta

Ingredients

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1/2 lb. whole grain linguine, cooked

4-5 large zucchini, spiralized

4-5 large squash, spiralized

Garlic Herb Scampi Sauce

3 cloves garlic, crushed

4 oz. butter

1/2 cup white wine

3 Tbsp. basil, finely chopped

1/2 cup of grape tomatoes

1/2 cup of caramelized onions

1 Tbsp. sundried tomatoes

1/4 tsp. Calabrian Chile pepper paste

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions

Spiralize the zucchini and squash using a hand-held spiralizer or julienne peeler.

Add 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a sauté pan, and heat to medium-high.

Place spiralized noodles in the pan and sauté for about a minute. Remove from heat.

Cook whole grain linguine according to box instructions, and strain when complete.

Add spiralized vegetables to cooked pasta, and toss to avoid sticking. Set it aside

Meanwhile, heat remaining olive oil in large sauté pan over medium heat.

Add crushed garlic and sauté for 1 minute or until it starts to brown.

Add butter and white wine then season with salt and pepper.

Let this simmer for about two minutes or until the mixture has reduced by half.

While wine is reducing, add tomatoes, caramelized onions, sundried tomatoes and Calabrian Chile pepper paste into a mixing bowl.

Mix until ingredients are combined and add it to the sauté pan.

Stir sauce until it’s blended well and the wine has reduced.

Transfer pasta to plate and top with the scampi herb sauce.Sprinkle with chopped basil.

Enjoy!

Recipe serves 4

Copyright 2017 WFMY