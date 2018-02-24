Cooking with The Katharine

News 2 Kitchen (Photo: Colin, Kayla, WFMY)

Petit Pois a la Francaise

(Peas a la Francaise)

Serves 4

2 Each Shallot, peeled and thinly sliced

3 ounces of smoked slab bacon, small diced or lardon cut. (Substitute a quality smoked sliced bacon, diced)

2 heads of romaine lettuce. Coarse chopped.

6 each scallions, sliced

2 cups English peas

¼ cup minced parsley

1 pint chicken stock (or broth)

4 tablespoons Butter

Salt and fresh milled black pepper to taste.

Method of Production:

Place cool heavy bottom pan or sauce pot on stove, add bacon. Turn heat to medium to begin to render the bacon fat. As soon as the bacon is 75—80% rendered add the shallots and cook until the shallots turn translucent, add the peas, and romaine and toss to coat with the bacon fat. Add the chicken stock to wilt the romaine. This should take 3 minutes at medium heat. Add the butter, and parsley and toss until butter melts. Adjust seasoning with salt and fresh milled pepper.

Roasted Scottish Salmon.

Serves 4.

4 each Salmon filets. Skin off, bloodline removed. Approximately 5.5-6 ounces.

4 sprigs of English thyme

2 sprigs of rosemary

3 whole cloves of garlic.

2 tablespoons canola oil.

Salt and Fresh Milled Black Pepper

Method of Production:

Pre heat oven to 400 degrees. Place a large heavy bottomed saute pan on the stove, turn heat to medium high. Add a thin film of canola oil. Season the fish with salt and pepper. Once the oil is hot, and moves with the viscosity of water, add the salmon. Do not over crowd your pan. You may need to cook two per pan. Sear the salmon for about three minutes. Then add the herbs and garlic to the pan and place in the oven for approximately 5 – 6 minutes. I occasionally baste the fish every minute or so with the now very aromatic oil.

Do not turn the fish. Remove the fish from the oven. Give it a final baste, and serve a top the Petit Pois a al Francaise.

