Making Sandwiches With Big Burger Spot

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're cooking with Big Burger Spot. On today's Menu: Sourdough Bacon Melt and the Big Burger Spot Reuben with house made 1000 Island Dressing. Enjoy!

Sourdough Bacon Melt

1. Patty ground beef into 1/2 lb. patties 5 in diameter

2. Grill beef over high heat until desired temperature (best medium)

3. Grill Sourdough bread until golden and crispy

4. Place patty on grilled Sourdough and top with Applewood Smoked Bacon, Tomato and BS dip.

BBS Reuben

1. Place sauerkraut topped with smoked corn beef corn beef in skillet and heat until warm then top with Swiss cheese and heat until melted

2. Grill Rye bread until golden and crispy

3. Spread 1000 Island Dressing on Rye bread

4. Place Sauerkraut, Smoked Corned Beef and Swiss cheese on Rye and cut in half and serve.

1000 Island Dressing 8 oz. Mayo

8 oz. Ketchup

1/4 Tbls White

Pepper

¾ cup Sweet Relish

1 Tablespoon Worchester Sauce

Mix all ingredients and chill





