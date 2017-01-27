Recipes From Bad Daddy's: Smokehouse Burger & Chimichurri Pimento Burger

Bad Daddy's Burger Bar is making an appearance on the Good Morning Show Sunday! Chefs Michael Carroll and Mike Maguire are making some delicious burgers!

If you want to visit Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, they're located at: Pavilions Shopping Center, 504 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

You can call them at: (336) 893-6456

Smokehouse Burger

Ingredients

-Brioche Bun with butter

-Burger patty 7oz with seasoning

-Lettuce, green leaf

-Tomato Slice

-Pepperjack Cheese Slice

-Pork, pulled

-Apple-Bacon BBQ Sauce

-Onion Straws App/Side

Chimichurri Pimento Burger

Ingredients

-Burger patty 7oz with seasoning

-Brioche Bun with butter

-GF Pimento Cheese

-Shredded Iceberg Lettuce

-Tomato Slice

-Red Onion Rings

-Bacon, Jalapeno Cooked Prep

-Cilantro Chimichurri

