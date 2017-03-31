Recipes From Big Burger Spot: Soy Ginger Aioli & Banana Pudding

Big Burger Spot is cooking up some delicious recipes on the Good Morning Show on Sunday!

If you want to check them out, they have two locations in Greensboro.

One is on 3750-A Battleground Avenue. You can call them there at (336) 617-3777.

The second spot is on 510 A Nicholas Road. You can reach them there at (336) 541-8861.

Soy Ginger Aioli

1 cup Hellman’s mayo

2 tablespoons Soy sauce

1 Tablespoon Honey

1 Tablespoon Chopped Fresh Ginger

1 Teaspoon Black Pepper

Mix all ingredients and refrigerate for 12 – 24 hours

Banana Pudding Recipe

1 cup Sugar 3 eggs beaten 1 dash salt 2 tablespoons cornstarch 2 cups milk 1 teaspoons vanilla Nilla Wafers as needed Cool Whip as needed 4 Bananas

Mix sugar and eggs then add salt, cornstarch and milk. Bring to a boil over medium to high heat stirring constantly until thickened. Remove from heat and add vanilla. After pudding is completely cooled add 4 sliced bananas. Pour mixture into 9 x 13 pan lined with Nilla wafers and top with cool whip. Sprinkle crushed Nilla Wafers on top and serve.

