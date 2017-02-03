Recipes From Big Burger Spot: Veggie Wrap & Fried Mac-N-Cheese Bites

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Big Burger Spot is coming on the Good Morning Show Sunday with some delicious Super Bowl recipes! Jesse Mitchell and Guy Bradley are making veggie wraps and fried mac & cheese bites.

If you want to check them out, they have two locations.

One is in the Brassfield Shopping Center: 3750 Battleground Ave, Greensboro, NC 27410. You can call them at (336) 617-3777.

The other location is at: 510 Nicholas Rd, Greensboro, NC 27409. You can reach them at: (336) 541-8861.

Grilled Portobello Veggie Wrap

Marinate Portobello, Zucchini, Red Onions, Green and Red Peppers in Balsamic Vinaigrette dressing and Grill until tender. Cool veggies and cut into small pieces and mix together. Warm your choice of wrap and spread Parmesan Garlic Mayo on the wrap. Place 6 oz. of grilled veggies on the wrap. Top with Spinach and Tomato and roll wrap tightly. Cut in half and serve.

Parmesan Garlic Mayo Recipe

One cup mayo ½ tablespoon lemon juice ½ teaspoon minced garlic ½ teaspoon oregano ½ tablespoon olive oil 1 oz. shredded parmesan cheese.

Mix all ingredients together thoroughly and chill for 2 hours.

Fried Mac-N-Cheese Bites Recipe

1. 2 Lbs. Shredded Cabot’s NY Extra Sharp Cheese

2. 1 3/4 Lbs. Dry Rotini Pasta

3. ¼ Gallon Milk

4. 8 ounces Big Burger Spot Cheese sauce

Boil Pasta for 10 minutes until tender then drain and cool with cold water. In large bowl mix pasta and 1 pounds shredded Cabot’s cheese until well mixed.

In large pot mix milk and cheese sauce and heat until melted. Pour into pasta and shredded cheese and mix thoroughly.

Spray Sheet pan with non-stick coating and evenly distribute in the pan.

Let Mac-N-Cheese cool overnight in the refrigerator. Portion into preferred size portions.

Breading Process- Prepare bowls of Buttermilk, Flour and Panko Bread Crumbs.

Dip portions into Buttermilk then flour then Buttermilk then Panko

Place in 350 degree oil and fry for 2 to 3 minutes until Golden brown.

Serve with your favorite dipping sauce.

