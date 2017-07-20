Recipes From Bonefish Grill: Caribbean Dayboat Scallops & Grilled Sirloin and Steamed Lobster Tail

Bonefish Grill is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday! They're making Caribbean Dayboat Scallops & Grilled Sirloin and Steamed Lobster Tail.

If you want to check them out, they have two locations in the Triad!

The one in Greensboro is located at 2100 Koury Blvd. You can call them at (336) 851-8900.

The other location is located at 300 South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. You can reach them at (336) 724-4518.

Fresh Caribbean Dayboat Scallops

Ingredients: 5 each Fresh Dayboat Sea Scallops 1 tsp Blackening spice 2 oz. Canola oil 1 ½ oz. Pineapple Salsa ¾ oz. Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce Top with Toasted coconut Directions: · Heat non-stick skillet on medium high. · Pat scallops dry and season with blackening spice on both sides. · Add canola oil to pan. · Add scallops, not touching, do not stir or move. · Sear scallops for 2 minutes, turn and sear for 2 more minutes. · Drain excess oil and remove pan from heat. · Arrange scallops over rice and pour pineapple salsa over each scallop. · Spoon vanilla rum butter sauce over the scallops and rice. · Garnish with toasted coconut Vanilla Rum Butter Sauce Ingredients: ¼ cup Lemon butter reduction 1 oz. Vanilla extract ¼ cup Meyers Rum 2 ½ sticks Unsalted butter 1/8 tablespoon Kosher salt Lemon Butter Reduction: 3 tablespoons butter, melted 2 teaspoons grated lemon rind 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice Stir together melted butter and grated lemon rind and lemon juice until blended. Directions: · Heat sauce pan over medium heat. · Add lemon butter reduction, vanilla extract and rum and mix well. · Bring to a simmer and reduce heat for 3-4 minutes until the alcohol is reduced. · Add butter slowly and mix well. · Strain and then add salt. Mix well. Pineapple Salsa Ingredients: Canola oil ¼ cup Red onion, diced 1 cup Pineapple, diced ¼ cup Red bell pepper, diced 2 tablespoons Sweet chili sauce 1 teaspoon Cream of coconut 1 teaspoon Lime juice ¼ teaspoon Kosher salt 2 tablespoons Green onions 2 tablespoons Cilantro, chopped Directions: · Heat canola oil over medium high heat. · Add diced red onion and sauté until tender. · Transfer onions to a mixing bowl and add all ingredients. · Mix well and serve. Grilled Sirloin and Steamed Lobster Tail Surf + Turf Ingredients: 2 each 6 oz. beef sirloin steaks 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce Pinch Sea salt Pinch black pepper Directions for the Sirloin: Season beef sirloins with mustard, Worcestershire, salt and pepper. Reserve seasoned sirloins for grilling. Heat or light the grill, ensuring it is very hot. Grill sirloin for 3-4 minutes on each side. Ingredients: 2 each 4-5 oz. cold water Lobster Tail Pinch Old Bay seasoning ¼ cup butter, melted 1 each fresh lemon Directions for the Lobster: Split the lobster tail through top shell or cut with scissors. Pull the lobster meat up through the cut shell. Rest lobster meat on top of shell and sprinkle with Old Bay seasoning. Set up a steamer pot, steam lobster for 6-8 minutes. Melt the butter and squeeze half of the lemon into butter; use the other half as garnish on the plate. Helpful Hints: Serve with your favorite seasonal vegetable. Stalks of asparagus work well; you can steam them with the lobster. Roast some small creamer potatoes seasoned with parsley butter. Ask your seafood supplier if they can cut your lobster tails for you, as this will save you some time. Serve with warm butter on side for dipping.

