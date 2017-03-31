Recipes From Bonefish Grill: Seared Scallops & Spicy Tuna Bowl

Bonefish Grill is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday! They're making seared scallops and spicy tuna bowls.

They have two locations in the Triad!

The one in Greensboro is located at 2100 Koury Blvd. You can call them at (336) 851-8900.

The other location is located at 300 South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. You can reach them at (336) 724-4518.

Seared Scallops

Ingredients:

½ cup Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce

10 each Scallops, large (10-12 pieces per pound)

2 tsp Sea Salt

1 tsp Black Pepper

1 TBSP Vegetable Oil

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F. Place a medium sized, oven-safe sauté pan over medium high heat. Season Scallops with Sea Salt and Black Pepper. Add 1 TBSP of vegetable oil to sauté pan. Sear the Scallops on both sides until caramelized, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer Scallops to the plate and pour Lime Tomato Garlic sauce on top. Serve with your favorite green vegetable and rice.

Ingredients for Lime Tomato Garlic Sauce:

½ cup Fresh Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup Sun-Dried Tomatoes, chopped

½ cup Dry White Wine

Juice from 2 Lemons

Juice from 2 limes

4 TBSP Garlic, minced

4 TBSP Sugar, granulated

½ cup Heavy Cream

2 tsp Sea Salt

4 TBSP Butter, cut into Cubes

Directions:

Warm saucepan over medium high heat. Place Fresh Tomatoes, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, White Wine, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Garlic, and Sugar in the saucepan. Simmer ingredients 5-6 minutes while stirring. The mixture will reduce by half. Add Heavy Cream and Sea salt. Bring back to a simmer and reduce until sauce begins to thicken. Add cubed Butter slowly while whisking. Mix until fully combined. Lower heat to keep warm or serve immediately over the scallops.

Spicy Tuna Bowl

Ingredients: (2 Servings)

6 oz Tuna Sashimi Slices

1 Cup Cooked Basmati Rice

3 oz of Fruit Salsa

1 Avocado (quartered)

¼ Cup Carrot Slices (thinly sliced)

4 Sprigs of Cilantro

Crispy Wontons or Fried Onions for Garnish

Directions:

Lightly sear the Tuna Sashimi. On a plate, place Tuna Sashimi slices on top of cooked rice. Fan Avocado slices out and place next to the Tuna. Pour Fruit Salsa over the Tuna. Garnish with carrot slices, sprigs of Cilantro and Crispy Wontons. Serve with Soy Sauce or Chile Garlic Sauce. Enjoy.

Ingredients for Fruit Salsa:

2 Cups of Pineapple (Chopped)

1 Tbsp Jalapeno (finely diced)

½ Cup Red Pepper (finely diced)

¼ Cup Red Onion (Chopped)

1 Tbsp Lime Juice

1 Tbsp Chili Powder

1 Tbsp Brown Sugar

Cilantro to Taste

Salt and Pepper to Taste

Directions:

Core and dice Pineapple (1/4”X1/4”) Slice Jalapeno (1/4”X 1/4”) Stem, seed, and dice Red Bell Peppers (1/8” x 1/8”) Peel and chop Red Onion (1/8” x 1/8”) Place all ingredients into a mixing bowl and toss to coat evenly

