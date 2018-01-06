WFMY
Recipes From Cafe Pasta

WFMY NEWS 2 DIGITAL , WFMY 3:28 AM. EST January 07, 2018

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen, we're cooking Italian with Cafe Pasta here in Greensboro. On the menu today: Lemon Zest Pasta with Chicken and Linguine Pomodoro. Enjoy!

Lemon Zest Pasta with Chicken 
1 pound dried penne
2 chicken cutlets cut into fingers
Salt and Pepper
3 cloves garlic sliced
1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 lemons juiced
1/2 cup grated parmesan

Linguine Pomodoro
6 0z of fresh linguine 
28 ounce can whole peeled tomatoes
1/2 cup olive oil
2 garlic cloves chopped
1/4 teaspoon sugar to taste
Kosher Salt
1/2 cup of feta cheese 

