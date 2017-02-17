Recipes From Cherry Pit Cafe: Caramel Apple Pancakes & Peanut Butter Supreme Pie

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Cherry Pit Cafe & Pie Shop is coming on the Good Morning Show Sunday! Brian and April are making some delicious desserts.

Cherry Pit Cafe is located at 411 Pisgah Church Road in Greensboro.

You can also call them (336) 617-3249.

And don't forget to check out their website! http://www.cherrypitcafe.com/

Whipped Cream PREP



1 Cup Heavy Cream

3 ounces Sugar

½ tsp Vanilla Extract







1. Whisk heavy cream in mixer on medium speed until peaks begin to develop.

2. Add vanilla.

3. Increase speed

4. to High.

5. Gradually add sugar to incorporate thoroughly.

6. Use immediately or refrigerate for up to 8 hours.

Pie Cream



2 ¼ Cups Milk

½ Cup Sugar

pinch Salt

2 Egg Yolks

½ TBSP Vanilla

2 ounces Cornstarch

2 ounces water







1. Add milk, salt, sugar and vanilla to stock pot or double boiler.

2. Heat to 190 degrees (stir occasionally).

3. Mix cornstarch with water.

4. Add cornstarch mixture to kettle.

5. Heat mixture to 205 degrees. Turn off heat.

6. Mix 1 ounce of cold water with egg yolks in a S/S bowl.

7. Add egg mixture to kettle.

8. Whisk until smooth.



Peanut Butter Cream



2 ounces creamy peanut butter



In a mixing bowl, add peanut butter with 15 ounces of pie cream. Mix until smooth.

Pie Dough



1 1/2 Cups {Pastry Flour

1 TBSP Powdered Sugar

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 Cup shortening (cold), cubed

1/4 Cup ice cold water







1. In a large bowl, mix flour, sugar and salt.

2. Add shortening and coat with dry ingredients.

3. Using your hands (or pastry blender), mix until the mixture resembles a course, damp meal.

4. Add half of the water to mixture.

5. Gently mix until water is absorbed.

6. Slowly add more water while mixing.

7. Only add enough water for dough to become damp and barely holds together.

8. Do not over mix.

9. Do not knead.

10. Form dough into a ball and refrigerate for 1-24 hours.

11. On a floured surface, use a rolling pin to flatten the dough to a depth of 1/8”.

12. Transfer dough into pie tin.

13. Crimp edges using fingertips or crimping tool.

Brownie PREP



8 ounces Butter, melted

2 Cups Sugar

8 ounces Whole Eggs

2 tsp Vanilla

1/2 Cup Cocoa

1 Cup Flour

1/2 tsp Salt

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 Cups Chocolate Chips





1. Mix all ingredients in a stainless steel mixing bowl.

2. Pour into greased pan.

3. Bake at 350 degrees for 35 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean.





Caramel Apple Pancakes



8 ounces pancake batter

3 ounces Apple pie filling

2 ounces caramel sauce

Powdered Sugar

Whipped Cream



1. On a hot griddle (350 degrees), ladle pancake batter (2 pancakes).

2. Drizzle caramel across both pancakes.

3. Cook approximately 2 minutes per side.

4. Place one cooked pancake onto plate.

5. Top with apple pie filling.

6. Stack second pancake on top.

7. Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

8. Drizzle caramel sauce across pancakes.

9. Top with a dollop of whipped cream.









(© 2017 WFMY)