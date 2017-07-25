Recipes From Cugino Forno: Napoletana & Americano Pizza

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Cugino Forno is joining the Good Morning Show on Saturday! They're making a delicious Napoletana & Americano Pizza!

If you're interested in visiting, Cugino Forno is located on 1160 Revolution Mill Drive in Greensboro.

You can reach them at (336) 897-7920.

Don't forget to check out their website: http://www.cuginoforno.com/

Napoletana

It will have mozzarella cheese and hand crushed San Marzano tomato sauce with imported hand pinched Italian sausage, sweet red peppers, caramelized Cippolini Onions and fresh buffalo mozzarella which is imported from Italy every week.

Americano

It has imported pepperoni from North of Milan, San Marzano tomato sauce and fresh imported buffalo mozzarella and fresh basil.

