Recipes From Darryl's Wood Fired Grill: Shrimp & Grits

Darryl's Wood Fired Grill is coming on the Good Morning Show on Sunday!
If you're interested in visiting them, you can find them at 3300 West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro.
You can also call them at (336) 294-1781.
For more information, visit their website: http://www.darrylswoodfiredgrill.com/
Grits
Water
Heavy Whipping Cream
Butter
Kosher Salt
Old Mill Yellow Grits
Combine ingredients in large stock pot and turn heat on high.
Add butter and salt and bring to a boil.
After water has come to a boil, Add Grits, reduce heat to simmer. Continue to cook for 20-25 minutes or until desired consistency is reached.
Shrimp and Grits
Olive Oil
Jumbo Shrimp
Salt and Pepper
Garlic
White Wine
Tasso Gravy
Tomatoes
Scallions
Grits
Heat Oil in a heavy saute pan.
Add Shrimp and Toss to prevent them from sticking to the pan.
Season Shrimp Liberally with salt and pepper.
Add garlic, let brown.
Deglaze with wine.
Add tasso gravy and allow to come to a boil.
Add tomatoes, allow them to warm up.
Garnish with Scallions.
Place grits in bowl.
Arrange shrimp around grits and drizzle sauce.
Tasso Gravy
Vegetable Oil
Flour
Tasso Ham (1/4" Dice)
Yellow Onion (Med Dice)
Garlic (Minced)
Milk
Cream
Chicken Stock
Salt
Cajun Seasoning
Tabasco
Make a roux by combining oil and flour in a pan on medium , stir constantly with wisk for five minutes to combine, keep from sticking. Should become a slightly blond color.
Add all ingredients directly to roux mixture, cook until onions and garlic begin to soften.
Add Milk and Cream to the roux mixture. Combin slowly and wisk as adding to make sure of a smooth combination.
Add Stock and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil wisking to prevent lumps.
