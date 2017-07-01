Recipes From Darryl's Wood Fired Grill: Shrimp & Grits

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

If you're interested in visiting them, you can find them at 3300 West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro.

You can also call them at (336) 294-1781.

For more information, visit their website: http://www.darrylswoodfiredgrill.com/

Grits

Water

Heavy Whipping Cream

Butter

Kosher Salt

Old Mill Yellow Grits

Combine ingredients in large stock pot and turn heat on high.

Add butter and salt and bring to a boil.

After water has come to a boil, Add Grits, reduce heat to simmer. Continue to cook for 20-25 minutes or until desired consistency is reached.

Shrimp and Grits

Olive Oil

Jumbo Shrimp

Salt and Pepper

Garlic

White Wine

Tasso Gravy

Tomatoes

Scallions

Grits

Heat Oil in a heavy saute pan.

Add Shrimp and Toss to prevent them from sticking to the pan.

Season Shrimp Liberally with salt and pepper.

Add garlic, let brown.

Deglaze with wine.

Add tasso gravy and allow to come to a boil.

Add tomatoes, allow them to warm up.

Garnish with Scallions.

Place grits in bowl.

Arrange shrimp around grits and drizzle sauce.

Tasso Gravy

Vegetable Oil

Flour

Tasso Ham (1/4" Dice)

Yellow Onion (Med Dice)

Garlic (Minced)

Milk

Cream

Chicken Stock

Salt

Cajun Seasoning

Tabasco

Make a roux by combining oil and flour in a pan on medium , stir constantly with wisk for five minutes to combine, keep from sticking. Should become a slightly blond color.

Add all ingredients directly to roux mixture, cook until onions and garlic begin to soften.

Add Milk and Cream to the roux mixture. Combin slowly and wisk as adding to make sure of a smooth combination.

Add Stock and remaining ingredients. Bring to a boil wisking to prevent lumps.

