Recipes From Darryl's Wood Fired Grill: Wood Fired Shrimp & Pecan Salad And Cilantro-Citrus Dressing

Darryl's Wood Fired Grill is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday!

They are whipping up Wood Fired Shrimp & Pecan Salad And Cilantro-Citrus Dressing.

If you're interested in visiting them, you can find them at 3300 West Gate City Blvd in Greensboro.

You can also call them at (336) 294-1781.

And don't forget to check out their website: http://www.darrylswoodfiredgrill.com/

Wood Fired Shrimp and Pecan Salad

Favorite Salad Greens – 3C

Crispy Tortilla Chips – 1C

Diced Red Onions – 1/4C

Cilantro Citrus Dressing - 2 FL OZ

Gently toss all ingredients in a bowl to coat evenly in dressing.

Grape Tomatoes - several

Diced Red Bell Peppers - 1-2 T

Toasted Pecans - ¼ C

Chopped Cilantro - 1T

Place toppings on top of salad mixture, arrange it so that its appealing to the eye.

Hickory Grilled Shrimp – 5 EA

Top it all with well seasoned Grilled Shrimp.

Cilantro-Citrus Dressing

Honey – 1C

Fresh Lemon Juice – 1/4C

Fresh Orange Juice – 1/4C

Apple Cider Vinegar – 1C

In a Clean Cambro: Combine honey, lemon juice, orange juice and Apple Cider Vinegar.

Sugar – 4T

Salt – 1T

Minced Garlic – 1T

Dry Mustard - 1T

Cumin – 1/4T

Chili Powder – 1/4T

White Pepper - 1/4T

Garlic Powder - 1/4T

Cayenne Pepper – PINCH

Add the seasonings to the juices and honey. Using "Burr Mixer" blend well until fully incorporated. Approximately 2 to 3 minutes.

Olive Oil – 2.25 C

Then continue to blend and add oil slowly in a steady stream. Blend to emusify.

Chopped Cilantro – 1T

Add the chopped cilantro and pulse to combine about 10 seconds. DO NOT puree the cilantro it needs to be very visiable.

Place in clean container with lid, label, date and place in walk-in.

Note: This dressing will separate easily. It must be rewhipped before placing into insert for the line. It will also need to be stirred with a ladle before each use.

