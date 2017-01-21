Recipes From Firebirds: Mixed Greens Salad & Wood Grilled Salmon

Firebirds is joining the Good Morning Show Saturday!

If you'd like to visit them, they're located at: 1215 Creekshire Way, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

You can also call them at (336) 659-3973.

Mixed Greens Salad

Ingredients:

2 cup – Mixed greens

2 oz. – Cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing – See recipe below (we make ours fresh in house but you can use your favorite store bought version)

¼ cup – Jicama, julienned

¼ cup – Tomatoes, diced

¼ cup – Spiced pecans

In a mixing bowl, combine the mixed greens, jicama, tomatoes and spiced pecans. Stir together until well coated.

Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette

Ingredients:

1/4 cup Cilantro

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tbsp. shallots, finely chopped

3/4 cup fresh lime juice

2 tbsp. creole mustard

Pinch of salt

Pinch of ground black pepper

1 1/2 cup of rice wine vinegar

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup olive oil

1 1/4 cup vegetable oil

Directions:

Gather all ingredients and utensils Chop the cilantro Combine all ingredients except oils in large bowl Using a hand-held/immersion blender, mix until pureed. Use a spatula to scrape the sides often With the immersion blender running, add the oils until emulsified. Blender must be used on medium speed for this recipe and spatula used to keep the sides and bottom of the bowl scraped to incorporate all ingredients fully Use as desired and cover/store remaining in refrigerator for future use (can be stored up to 3 days)

Grilled Salmon

Serves 4

Ingredients:

4 - 8 oz. Salmon Filets

Kosher Salt

Cracked Black Pepper

Key Lime Butter Ingredients

2 Sticks Butter –Softened

1/2 cup Fresh Key Lime Juice or Nellie’s Key Lime Juice

2 TBSP A1 Steak Sauce

1 TBSP Fresh Cilantro Chopped

1/2 TBSP Garlic minced

1/2 TBSP Shallot Chopped

1/2 TBSP Chipotle Pepper Chopped

1 TBSP Honey

For the Key Lime Butter

Combine all ingredients, except butter, in a blender and puree. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Using a stand up mixer or hand mixer, whip the butter on low speed slowly incorporating the pureed ingredients until well blended.

Use immediately or store in airtight container in refrigerator or freezer for future use.

For the Salmon

Season the salmon with salt and pepper. Place on the grill skin side up and cook until medium well.

Plate salmon and top with one tablespoon of Key Lime Butter per each salmon filet.

(© 2017 WFMY)