Recipes From Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Pineapple Chicken & Steak Frites

If you'd like to check out the restaurant, they're located at 1215 Creekshire Way in Winston-Salem. You can also give them a call at (336) 659-3973.
Firebirds is teaming up with Goodwill for a golf tournament at Tanglewood Park. Proceeds from the event will be used to support Goodwill's Outreach Scholarship Fund. The fund help provide financial assistance and other resources to program participants.
Steak Frites
Serves 1
Ingredients:
10oz Flat Iron Steak
Steak Seasoning
2 Tbsp. Garlic Parsley Butter
Freshly Fried French Fries
1 Tbsp. Grated Parmesan
Directions:
- Tenderize or jaccard the Flat Iron Steak
- Season the steak and place on the grill and cook until desired temperature
- Slice the steak into 8 slices
- Top with 1 ½ Tbsp. garlic parsley butter
- Drizzle French fries 1 ½ Tsp. garlic parsley butter and add grated parmesan cheese
Garlic Parsley Butter
Ingredients:
3 Tbsp. Melted Butter
1 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic
1 Tbsp. Chopped Parsley
Pinch of Steak Seasoning
Directions:
- Puree roasted garlic
- Combine the melted butter, roasted garlic puree and steak seasoning in a pot and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes
- Remove from heat and add parsley (in planning on saving the remaining garlic parsley butter, way to add parsley until ready to use)
Pineapple Chicken
Serves 2
Ingredients:
2 – 6 oz. Chicken Breasts
1 Tbsp. – Citrus Spice
1/2 cup – Pineapple Salsa (Recipe below)
Cilantro – for garnish
Directions:
Pre heat grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Lightly oil the grill or grill pan prior to grilling. Lightly season the chicken breasts with the citrus seasoning and grill for approximately turning until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from grill, top with pineapple salsa and garnish with cilantro sprig.
Pineapple Salsa
Ingredients:
½ cup – Pineapple - diced
2 Tbsp. – Red onion – diced
¼ cup – Red pepper – diced
1 Tsp. – Jalapeno – minced
2 Tbsp. – Cilantro – chopped
1 Tbsp. – Fresh lime juice
1 Tbsp. – Fresh orange juice
1/4 tsp. – Creole spice
1/2 Tbsp. – Honey
Directions:
Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Refrigerate until ready to use.
