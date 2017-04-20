Recipes From Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Pineapple Chicken & Steak Frites

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is coming on the Good Morning Show on Sunday! They're making Steak Frites and Pineapple Chicken.

If you'd like to check out the restaurant, they're located at 1215 Creekshire Way in Winston-Salem. You can also give them a call at (336) 659-3973.

Firebirds is teaming up with Goodwill for a golf tournament at Tanglewood Park. Proceeds from the event will be used to support Goodwill's Outreach Scholarship Fund. The fund help provide financial assistance and other resources to program participants.

Steak Frites

Serves 1

Ingredients:

10oz Flat Iron Steak

Steak Seasoning

2 Tbsp. Garlic Parsley Butter

Freshly Fried French Fries

1 Tbsp. Grated Parmesan

Directions:

Tenderize or jaccard the Flat Iron Steak

Season the steak and place on the grill and cook until desired temperature

Slice the steak into 8 slices

Top with 1 ½ Tbsp. garlic parsley butter

Drizzle French fries 1 ½ Tsp. garlic parsley butter and add grated parmesan cheese

Garlic Parsley Butter

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. Melted Butter

1 Tbsp. Roasted Garlic

1 Tbsp. Chopped Parsley

Pinch of Steak Seasoning

Directions:

Puree roasted garlic

Combine the melted butter, roasted garlic puree and steak seasoning in a pot and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes

Remove from heat and add parsley (in planning on saving the remaining garlic parsley butter, way to add parsley until ready to use)

Pineapple Chicken

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 – 6 oz. Chicken Breasts

1 Tbsp. – Citrus Spice

1/2 cup – Pineapple Salsa (Recipe below)

Cilantro – for garnish

Directions:

Pre heat grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Lightly oil the grill or grill pan prior to grilling. Lightly season the chicken breasts with the citrus seasoning and grill for approximately turning until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from grill, top with pineapple salsa and garnish with cilantro sprig.

Pineapple Salsa

Ingredients:

½ cup – Pineapple - diced

2 Tbsp. – Red onion – diced

¼ cup – Red pepper – diced

1 Tsp. – Jalapeno – minced

2 Tbsp. – Cilantro – chopped

1 Tbsp. – Fresh lime juice

1 Tbsp. – Fresh orange juice

1/4 tsp. – Creole spice

1/2 Tbsp. – Honey

Directions:

Place all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. Mix all ingredients thoroughly. Refrigerate until ready to use.

