Recipes From Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Pineapple Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin

Wood-Fired Pineapple Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin
Serves 2
Ingredients:
2 – 7 oz. Filets – marinated for minimum 24 hours in Teriyaki marinade
1 oz. – Teriyaki Glaze, we make our fresh but you use your favorite store-bought version
2 – Pineapple slices
2 Cups – Fingerling Potatoes – Roasted and tossed in Tbsp. Herb Rub (sage, thyme, rosemary)
14 – Asparagus, blanched and sautéed in 1 Tbsp. butter and sprinkled with salt and pepper
Directions:
Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Place filets on grill and cook until desired temperature. In the meantime, place pineapple slices on grill and cook for approximately 2 minutes each side. Place grilled pineapple slice on plate and top with filet and teriyaki glaze. Serve with roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus and enjoy!
