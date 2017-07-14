Recipes From Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Pineapple Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is coming on the Good Morning Show on Saturday! They're whipping up a delicious Pineapple Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin!

If you'd like to check out the restaurant, they're located at 1215 Creekshire Way in Winston-Salem. You can also give them a call at (336) 659-3973.

Wood-Fired Pineapple Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin

Serves 2

Ingredients:

2 – 7 oz. Filets – marinated for minimum 24 hours in Teriyaki marinade

1 oz. – Teriyaki Glaze, we make our fresh but you use your favorite store-bought version

2 – Pineapple slices

2 Cups – Fingerling Potatoes – Roasted and tossed in Tbsp. Herb Rub (sage, thyme, rosemary)

14 – Asparagus, blanched and sautéed in 1 Tbsp. butter and sprinkled with salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Place filets on grill and cook until desired temperature. In the meantime, place pineapple slices on grill and cook for approximately 2 minutes each side. Place grilled pineapple slice on plate and top with filet and teriyaki glaze. Serve with roasted fingerling potatoes and asparagus and enjoy!

