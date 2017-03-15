Recipes From Firebirds Wood Fired Grill: Turkey Burger & Tequila Glazed Salmon

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is joining the Good Morning Show Saturday! They are making a delicious turkey burger and tequila glazed salmon.

Turkey Burger

Serves 2

Ingredients:

1 lb. - Ground Turkey

2 – Hamburger Buns

Butter – as needed

1 Tbsp. – Creole seasoning

2 – Cheddar Cheese slices

1 Cup – Spinach leaves

2 – Roasted Red Peppers

4 Tbps. – Pickled Red Onions

Sriracha Sour Cream

Directions:

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium/high heat. Using your hands, separate the ground turkey into two patties. Seasoning lightly with creole seasoning and grill until cooked through approximately 5-6 minutes per side. Top with cheese during the last few minutes of grilling and melt. In the meantime, butter both sides of the buns and toast lightly. Place the spinach on the each of the bottom buns and top with the burger patties. Top the burgers with roasted red pepper and pickled onions. Spread the Sriracha sour cream on the top buns and finish. Serve sweet potato fries or fresh fruit.

Tequila Glazed Salmon

Serves 1

Ingredients:

1– 6 oz. Salmon Filet

Salt and pepper as needed

Tequila Glaze as needed for basting – equal parts cilantro lime vinaigrette, tequila, cilantro pesto

5 cups – Italian Blend Kale

1 cup – Black Bean Corn Salsa

¼ cup plus 1 Tbsp - Goat cheese crumbles

1 Tbsp – Toasted pumpkin seeds

3 oz. – Honey Poblano Vinaigrette – we make all of our dressings in house but you can you use your favorite store bought version

Directions:

Preheat grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Lightly season salmon on both sides with salt and pepper, place on grill or grill grate and cover with dome, grill for approximately 4 minutes, baste with glaze, flip and cook until medium well and baste again. Remove from heat and set aside.

In a large bowl, add the Honey Poblano Vinaigrette and then the rest of the ingredients except the pumpkin seeds and one tablespoon goat cheese crumbles, mix well. Place on a chilled plate, top with grilled salmon, pumpkin seeds and reserved goat cheese crumbles. Serve with a chilled salad fork and enjoy!

