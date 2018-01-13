WFMY
Recipes From Firehouse Subs

WFMY NEWS 2 DIGITAL , WFMY 5:42 AM. EST January 14, 2018

Today in the WFMY News 2 Kitchen we're joined by Local Firehouse Sub Franchisee, Michael Spencer. On today's Menu: The Fire Italian Sub and the Hook and Ladder Sub. Enjoy!

Firehouse Italian: Genoa salami, pepperoni, Virginia honey ham, melted provolone, Italian dressing and seasonings, served fully involved. (Fully involved = loaded complete with mayo, deli mustard, lettuce, tomato and onion) 

Hook & Ladder: Smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, and melted Monterey Jack.

