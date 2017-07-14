Recipes From Harper's Restaurant: Salmon Salad & Crab And Avocado Tomato Stack

(Photo: Colin, Kayla)

Harper's Restaurant is joining the Good Morning Show on Sunday!

Chef John Smith is making Salmon Salad & Crab and Avocado Tomato Stack.

If you'd like to try Harper's, head over to the Friendly Center at 601 Friendly Center Road, Greensboro, NC 27408. You can also call the restaurant at (336) 299-8850.

Here's a link to their website: http://www.harpersgroup.com/harpers_greensboro.asp

White Balsamic Vinaigrette

2 ounces White Balsamic Vinegar

3 ounces Extra Virgin Olive Oil

½ teaspoon Chiffonade Basil

Pinch Kosher Salt

Pinch White Pepper

Combine vinegar, basil, and seasonings. Slowly whisk in olive oil.

Harper’s Pesto

2 Cups Fresh Basil

½ ounce Garlic

2/3 cup Grated Reggiano Cheese

1/3 cup Grated Romano Cheese

½ cup Olive Oil

Pinch of Black Pepper

Using a food processor or blender chop the garlic and basil. Drizzle in olive oil, stop and scrape down sides. Add the cheese and pepper and pulse until well blended.

Pesto Oil

Combine ½ cup pesto with ¼ cup olives oil

Crab and Avocado Stack

2 ounces of Lump Crab Meat

½ Avocado cut ½”x1/2”

3 Thick Slices of Tomato

1 ounce Pesto Oil

1 ounce White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salt and Pepper

1 Tablespoon Chiffonade Basil

1 ounce Balsamic Vinaigrette

1. Season tomato slices with salt and pepper.

2. Toss crab with white balsamic vinaigrette and basil

3. Place 1 slice of tomato on a plate, top with 1/3 of the chopped avocado then 1/3 of the crab mixture. Repeat with the other slices of tomato to make a neat stack.

4. Garnish with some additional chiffonade basil. Then drizzle pesto oil and balsamic vinaigrette on and around the stack.

Summer Salmon Salad

1 Cup Romaine Lettuce

2 Cups Bibb Lettuce

2 Tablespoons Spiced Pecans

4 Grape tomatoes cut in half

2 Tablespoons diced cucumbers

½ ounce Lemon vinaigrette

1 Tablespoon Feta Cheese

4-5 ounce piece of grilled salmon

3 Tbalespoons Avocado Dressing

Toss the Romaine, Bibb, Cucumbers and tomatoes with the vinaigrette. Place on a chilled plate and sprinkle feta cheese, spiced pecans all over. Drizzle Avocado dressing over salad Put the Salmon on top.

Lemon Vinaigrette

1 cup Lemon Juice

1 Tablespoon Shallot Diced

¼ cup Whit Balsamic Vinegar

2 Tablespoons Honey

2 Cups Soybean Oil

1 Cup Olive Oil

2 teaspoons Fresh Thyme, Chopped

1 ¼ Tablespoon Kosher Salt

¾ teaspoon white pepper

1. Combine Lemon Juice, shallots, vinegar, honey in blender

2. Slowly drizzle in oils

3. Add thyme, salt and pepper

Avocado Dressing

1 Large avocado (2 cups)

2 Tablespoons lemon juice

1 Cup Mayo

½ Cup Sour Cream

½ teaspoon Worcestershire

1/3 Cup Diced Yellow Onion

½ Tablespoon chopped parsley

½ Tablespoon chopped Cilantro

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Blend all ingredients until smooth

Spiced Pecans

2 Tablespoons Salt

2 Tablespoons Brown Sugar

1 Tablespoon White Pepper

2 teaspoons Cinnamon

1 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon Cumin

¼ teaspoon Cayenne

½ pound pecan halves

1. Combine all ingredients except pecans

2. Fry pecans in 350 degree fryer for 1 minute 30 seconds drain and toss in seasoning cool on sheet tray

